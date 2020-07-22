Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: GH Base

Stephanie Benson warns young men trooping into her inbox

Singer, Stephanie Benson

Actress and singer, Stephanie Benson, has warned young men who approach her to be careful what they wish for because she is a sex freak.



According to Stephanie, young men who troop into her inbox with all sorts of sexual requests should brace themselves.



Apparently the singer who looks way younger than her age has been getting certain comments and messages in her inbox from potential ‘entanglements’.



Stephanie Benson went ahead to post the video she recorded sending out the warning with a caption that read, “To: My Potential Entanglements.



NIGHT TIME TALK



If you can put your Man Dingo into the SUCTION Of a Hoover, then you are ready to take on MY VICE GRIP OF HEAVEN.???????



Who’s brave enough?”



Watch the post below









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.