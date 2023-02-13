You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 13Article 1713188

Entertainment of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stephanie Benson teases netizens with a wild video ahead of Valentine's Day

Ghanaian singer, Stephanie Benson has teased netizens with a wild dress she promises to entice her husband with on Valentine's Day.

In a video she shared on Instagram, she gave different poses that captured her breasts and buttocks in a revealing attire.

The 55-year-old clad in an all-white ensemble made up of a fashionable jacket, a G-string panty, seductive stockings, and ankle boots.

For her Valentine's Day teaser, Stephanie braided her curly hair and kept her makeup minimal.

“I’m practising mine, but are you ready for Valentine’s Day Ladies? Let’s get Bensonfied for Tuesday, 14th February. ???? Love ya and Goodnight,” she said on February 12, 2023.

Every year, Valentine's Day is celebrated to honour love, friendship, and adoration for people we care about.

On February 14, individuals send messages of love and devotion to their spouses, families, and friends in observance of this day.



