You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 18Article 1264453

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: 3news.com

Stephanie Benson recommends a 'special lingerie' to spice up one's marriage

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Stephanie Benson is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter Stephanie Benson is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter

Stephanie Benson shares a little secret to how she has kept her marriage still vibrant as ever after 32 years. She says the use of this tiny little gadget can make a huge difference in their sex lives.

According to sensational international artist Stephanie Benson, a few tricks here and there can spice up a marriage on the verge of going stale. She said role-playing with some help from her special 'panty'.

She said, “We are going to role-play. I am a spy with very amazing hand access. Right now, I am standing here with a very special kind of panties. And inside this panty is a little tiny thing that I am going to use to prepare my insides.

It is just there long enough to do the job I want it to do until he comes home. So when he comes home, I am all ready. My brain is all about some of the crazy things we can do.

Stephanie explained that the speed should not be too intense so that you don’t reach orgasm. The whole exercise is to prep you before the big game.

Stephanie Benson recommended women try this trick if they are losing their sex drive or losing feelings for their husbands. She said it’s one of the little things you can do. She urged women to trust her because it might work wonders for them.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment

News

National Women's Organizer of the NPP, Kate Gyamfuah

List of NPP bigwigs rumoured to be galamsey kingpins

Sports

Legon Cities are lingering in the relegation zone

Legon Cities threatens to ditch Ghana league if botched Ebusua Dwarfs match is replayed

Business

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Government bets on Ghana Card, digitization to leapfrog economic growth

Africa

Ms Hellen Auma Wandera, alias Mama Busia.

Fish vendor becomes Uganda's youngest MP

Opinions

The Supreme Court of Ghana

The apex court is our witness: The alternative is scary!