Stephanie Benson hopeful of a blissful 2021

Saucy Ghanaian singer Stephanie Benson has expressed optimism about the prospects for the year 2021 and has charged Ghanaians to be hopeful the year will be better than the previous.



In her new year message shared with GhanaWeb, the beautiful singer entreats everyone to make a list of their wishes and commit to achieving them by ticking off each feat as the days go by.



According to her, even though 2020 may have been hard, there is every reason to be assured that the new year will be a good year.



“I want to wish you all a Happy New Year, I know this year has not been the greatest. It’s been one of the most difficult years for most people. Either you lost someone you love, had health issues, or even lost your business. It hasn’t been easy at all. But you know what we are going to do? Is tell ourselves that 2021 s going to be our best year, yes it will be.”





