Stella Aba Seal celebrates birthday with special prayers from Chief Imam

Veteran gospel singer, Stella Aba Seal on January 17 paid a special visit to Ghana's National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, in honour of her birthday in the new year.



The Islamic cleric who received Stella with open arms at his residence also offered special prayers for the musician.



The singer who is celebrated in the Christian space for her hit songs which include, 'Oduyefo', 'Okura Yen Mu', 'Daadaa Nyinaa' and 'Gyem Taataa' was dressed appropriately for her visit to the Muslim cleric.



Stella Seal wore a white and pink cloak, popularly known as abaya and complemented her look with a white veil which was used as a head covering.



The 'Gyem Taataa' crooner was honoured to have had the Chief Imam cut a birthday cake with her.



