Staying under the same roof with my in-laws is a blessing – Gospel Artiste

Emerging female gospel artiste, Ewurabena Otsiwah has downplayed the perceived notion that a married couple who live in the same house with their in-laws don’t have a successful marriage.

“I’m speaking from my point of view may be living in the same house with my in-laws, that’s a blessing from God just so I could push my ministry,” she said.

Speaking on Kastle Entertainment Show with Kastle FM’s Amansan Krakye, Ewurabena Otsiwah who also works as a science teacher at Kasoa said she’ll be forever grateful to her mother-in-law for being extremely good.

“To be honest some in-laws are extremely good and I will forever be grateful and thankful to my mother in law and my sisters-in-law,” she told the host.

“There are some situations which is someway but sometimes what you do and how you carry yourself whilst in their midst speaks a lot since they are there to help you raise and nurture the kids,” she added.

Ewurabena Otsiwah is a Central Region based gospel artiste who attended Mfantseman Girls’ High School and St. Francis College of Education and later attended the University of Cape Coast for her Bachelor’s degree.

