Staying together as a group has not been easy – Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, has indicated that it is not easy staying together as a group.



According to them, it has taken a lot of sacrifices to reach where they are today as a group that has existed for years.



They explain that achieving such a feat takes respect, love, and commitment.



Daughters of Glorious Jesus indicated that they want to set an example for the world to be aware that women can come together and achieve great things.



“It is not easy for three women to come together as a group. However, we are determined, we love each other, and we respect each other’s gifts, and that has made us stay together for this long. We want to set an example so women can come together and achieve great things. We believe that in unity a lot can be achieved,” they said on Accra-based United Television.