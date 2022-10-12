'Stay strong' – French Ambassador consoles KiDi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Former French Ambassador, Anne Sophie Ave, has advised Ghanaian singer KiDi to remain resolute in the midst of the many adversities he has encountered lately.



KiDi has faced numerous backlashes ever since some old inappropriate tweets he made about certain personalities resurfaced on Twitter.



KiDi earlier disclosed on a number of media platforms how this particular incident had sunk him into depression.



He also opened up about how his entire family has since been receiving threats.



Basking in his sorrows on Twitter, the Lynx Entertainment signee, in a recent post, has reiterated how the past few weeks have been really stressful for him.



‘Down spirited’ KiDi shared snippets of him performing his ‘Blessed’ song with the caption;



‘The past couple of weeks have been a rough and tough one. I woke up this morning with this song making more and more sense. I am blessed beyond every and any human imagination IJN #BLESSED.”



Shortly after, the former French Ambassador took to the comment section of his post to console him.



“You are blessed indeed, but you worked hard for it. Tough times make us tougher. And it only shows you are human. That's why people love you. Stay strong, stay human, stay blessed. And thank you for your presence in a moment that was tough for me. You are formidable,” she wrote.



