Stay away if the family says so – Counselor Lutterodt advises Lord Kenya over Okomfour Kwadee

Controversial marriage counselor, George Lutterodt, has admonished musician turned evangelist, Lord Kenya, to as much as possible, stay away from Okomfour Kwadee following the latter’s family speaking against it.



Counselor Lutterodt, while speaking on a radio show, admonished Evangelist Lord Kenya to leave Okomfour Kwadee alone in relation to a lawsuit from the family of Kwadee asking that Lord Kenya should stay off their son’s case.



Some few days ago, the family of Okomfour Kwadee threatened a lawsuit against Lord Kenya to stay off their son despite the fact that the evangelist said he had good intentions and was only interested in helping a friend and a brother out.



Following an interview on Okay FM, Counselor Lutterodt stipulated that indeed the family is right for doing that.



According to the counselor, per the Rights of the Patient in the Patients Charter in Ghana, Lord Kenya had no right to claim that he’s helping Okomfour Kwadee by sending him to a rehabilitation center.



According to Counselor Lutterodt, Lord Kenya should be very careful and stay away if the family does not want him to help.



“If the family says you should not help back off…thats all. If you have 20 Pesewas you want to help with, spend it. Anything you want to do, send it to the family”. Counselor Lutterodt stated.



