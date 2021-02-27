Entertainment of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Starboy Kwarteng describes himself as a good artiste manager

Starboy Kwateng is the father of late Ebony Reigns

Father of late Dancehall artiste Ebony, Mr. Opoku Kwarteng has blown his own trumpet by referring to himself as a good manager.



He said this based on how well his new record label “Ebony Reigns Record label” is doing.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show he said, “If for nothing at all, I’ve been able to build a house in Dansoman, my business is doing very well. I have my cars too and I was also able to manage one of my daughters for her to become Nana Hemaa. Then clearly this shows that I am a good manager”.



He went on to say, “even though I have no managerial skills I have done my best and I have still been able to pull through and for that alone I know I am a good manager”.



“I am a fast learner, I haven’t been in this business before. Basically I knew nothing about this business but along the line, I learned a few things which have helped me get to where I am today”, he stated.



He also added that he is still learning and is not in competition with anyone because he uses his own resources to push his record label.



Mr Kwarteng went on to say, although there have been a few challenges along the line that did not stop him from reaching his goal. So far, he is proud of how far he has come and what he has been able to achieve.



He ended by saying, “I’m doing my best and I think my best is good enough irrespective of what anyone thinks. What is most important to me is the legacy I’ll leave behind when I’m done”.