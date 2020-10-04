Stacy Amoateng receives honorary award at Humanitarian Awards Ghana 2020

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 October 2020
Barely a week after Stacy Amoateng was adjudged Most Outstanding Female Personality at the Pan-African Heroes Awards, the host of 'Restoration with Stacy' has earned another recognition as she has received an honorary award for her humanitarian works at the Humanitarian Awards Ghana.
Held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, October 3, 2020, Mrs. Amoateng was presented with a plaque "for the distinguished and exceptional achievements towards improving the lives of others and human welfare."
"Another win for us family. His grace is sufficient for us. His word is made perfect when we are weak. Honorary Award for Humanitarian Works- Humanitarian Awards Ghana. Onyame Adom," her post read.
Humanitarian Awards Ghana seeks to recognize and award extraordinary individuals and groups who are positively impacting the lives of people, nature and society in Ghana, organisers say.
"We believe that in putting the spotlight on these humanitarian efforts, it will not only celebrate them but help build a strong platform for them by giving voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters while building a positive attitude. We have seen outstanding individuals and companies of trailblazers striving hard with dedication and perseverance by overcoming challenges and economic instability to impact lives and sustain the environment. These are the people or business we want to award."
