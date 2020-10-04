Entertainment of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Stacy Amoateng receives honorary award at Humanitarian Awards Ghana 2020

Stacy Amoateng [L] receiving her plaque

Barely a week after Stacy Amoateng was adjudged Most Outstanding Female Personality at the Pan-African Heroes Awards, the host of 'Restoration with Stacy' has earned another recognition as she has received an honorary award for her humanitarian works at the Humanitarian Awards Ghana.



Held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, October 3, 2020, Mrs. Amoateng was presented with a plaque "for the distinguished and exceptional achievements towards improving the lives of others and human welfare."



"Another win for us family. His grace is sufficient for us. His word is made perfect when we are weak. Honorary Award for Humanitarian Works- Humanitarian Awards Ghana. Onyame Adom," her post read.



Humanitarian Awards Ghana seeks to recognize and award extraordinary individuals and groups who are positively impacting the lives of people, nature and society in Ghana, organisers say.



"We believe that in putting the spotlight on these humanitarian efforts, it will not only celebrate them but help build a strong platform for them by giving voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters while building a positive attitude. We have seen outstanding individuals and companies of trailblazers striving hard with dedication and perseverance by overcoming challenges and economic instability to impact lives and sustain the environment. These are the people or business we want to award."





Mrs. Amoateng's recognition may not come as a surprise to persons who have followed her works as a number of individuals have been beneficiaries.Among others, she "raised GH¢40,000 for a woman whose husband allegedly poured acid on her. The said amount was to assist her undergo plastic surgery."She has "supported underprivileged children in school; financed the surgery of a 72-year-old man; supported a widow with seven children; supported a young woman who came back from Kuwait almost crippled because her boss pushed her off a storey building to go through the final phase of her surgery."After a successful surgery, she helped the woman to rent a house and start business on her own.The television personality has also "supported a single mother with two daughters to rent a house as they lived in an uncompleted house; rented a house for a visually challenged man whose family threw him out; done a lot of advocacy against domestic violence and abuse."Through her 'Youth to Lead Intiative', a young woman has received GH¢10,000 as startup money for any business of her choice.Her interest in education and the quest to trumpet the need for all to inculcate he habit of reading informed her decision to begin a library projects with the Ghana Library Authority and renovate libraries. This, she expressed confidence, will make the libraries attractive to children.Meanwhile, Stacy Amoateng has earned a nomination at the 2020 Women's Choice Awards Africa. She has been nominated in the Super Woman of the Year category. She has also grabbed five (5) nominations at the 2020 Adonko Radio and Television Presenter (RTP) Awards.