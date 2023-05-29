Stacy Amoateng pens lovely message for her husband as they celebrate their 18th marriage ceremony

Entertainment of Monday, 29 May 2023

Renowned media personality, Stacy Amoateng and her rapper turned radio & TV host husband, Quophi Okyeame, born Daniel Kofi Amoateng, are celebrating their 18th marriage ceremony.



The recently appointed International Director for Megastar International took to her social media pages on Sunday, May 28, 2023, to announce their wedding anniversary and shared cozied-up photos of both of them in celebration.



She gushed out about how blessed she is that she got him to marry and how wonderful their marriage journey has been all these years.



Stacy Amoateng also added that she would marry Okyeame over and over again if she is presented with an opportunity to re-marry. and stressed that she has never regretted marrying him.



Stacy Amoateng and Okyeame Quophi have been blessed with three kids in their marriage, two daughters and a son.



The names of the kids are Calista Meusique Amoateng, Beyonce Afia Dankwah Amoateng, and Josiah Ian Amoateng



‘Happy 18th anniversary to us @quophiokyeame . I pray that God continues to bless our journey together. May God continue to protect and honor our marriage even after this world. When God created you he knew the perfect things to put right. We have been together for a very long time, and we have had some tough times, but I love you more now than ever. Your love is divine and I am so lucky to be a part of your life. There is nothing that could ever keep us from each other or from loving each other completely. I love you more today after 18 years of marriage than I did on our wedding day. You are my best friend, my partner through good times and bad, my everything. Cheers to many more years till we grey and drink lemonade on our porch. 1434L’