Stacy Amoateng nominated for American Film Awards & Hollywood Signature Award

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stacy Amoateng has been nominated to receive the prestigious American Film Awards & Hollywood Signature Award.



The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, in the glitzy city of Los Angeles, California.



The coveted honor is being bestowed upon Mrs. Amoateng in acknowledgment of her excellence not only as an international philanthropist but also as the director of Platinum Networks International and Megastar International.



An official invitation from the event's organizers stated that Mrs. Amoateng's role as a media consultant to the American Film Award and Hollywood Signature Awards for 2023 has been vital.



It added that her expertise in the field of media has played a critical role as it has ensured the success of these awards, further cementing her status as a prominent luminary in the entertainment industry.



“As a leader in the Ghanaian business community, we appreciate you being the media consultant to the American Film Award and Hollywood Signature Awards for 2023,” the document said.