Stacy Amoateng holds thanksgiving and fund-raising dinner in style

Media mogul Stacy Amoateng

The celebration of Stacy Amoateng’s twenty-one years in the media space, six years of hosting Restoration, and a year of winning multiple awards was executed with razzmatazz, pomp and pageantry as some prominent personalities, including colleagues in showbiz thronged the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in style for the event.



The list included actor Ekow Blankson who doubles as the Managing Director of TV Africa; musicians Okyeame Kwame, Bisa Kedi, Becca, Georgia Agyei, Tagoe Sister, and Empress Gifty; actresses Beverly Afaglo and Gloria Safo; as well as staff and management of Angel Broadcasting Network where Stacy Amoateng works as the Executive Director in charge of Television and Radio.



“This year has been amazing though the world was hit with the pandemic COVID-19,” said Mrs. Amoateng in her welcome address. “God has been good to my household and I and I have every reason to share my joy with all of you.”



While acknowledging the presence of her mother Nana Afia Agyeiwaa Sikafo I, Mrs. Amoateng lauded her for the unflinching support the mother gave to ensure her dream becomes reality.



“If I’m here today, aside from God, it’s by her efforts. She is a single mother but she saw me through the best of schools in the world…” she asseverated.







The colourful event which was also aimed at raising funds to support the needy saw the media mogul present citations to people who have played significant roles in her life including her husband Daniel Quophie Amoateng (Quophie Okyeame) who she said has made “endless sacrifices” to ensure the spotlight is always on her.



It was climaxed with a performance from Okyeame Kwame and Quophie Okyeame who formed the Akyeame music group. Other performers on the night were Bisa Kdei and Georgia Agyei.





Mrs. Amoateng won nine prestigious awards this year. Aside from winning Outstanding Public Personality of the Year at the first-ever Ghana Social Media Business & Creative Arts Awards, she was crowned the 2019/2020 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Personality of the Year.The Platinum Network boss was also adjudged the Media Woman of the Decade at the National Communications Awards. She boasts of Woman of the Year (Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards), Super Woman of the Year (Women Choice Awards Africa), and Most Outstanding Female Personality of the Year (Pan-African Heroes Awards).The host of 'Restoration With Stacy' also has to her credit an honorary award given her at the Humanitarian Awards Ghana 2020. This was a recognition of "the distinguished and exceptional achievements towards improving the lives of others and human welfare.”Not long ago, she was honoured with a Gorbachev Peace Award for her demonstrable role in the media.Among others, she "raised GH¢40,000 for a woman whose husband allegedly poured acid on her. The said amount was to assist her undergo plastic surgery."She has "supported underprivileged children in school; financed the surgery of a 72-year-old man; supported a widow with seven children; supported a young woman who came back from Kuwait almost crippled because her boss pushed her off a storey building to go through the final phase of her surgery."After a successful surgery, she helped the woman to rent a house and start business on her own.The television personality has also "supported a single mother with two daughters to rent a house as they lived in an uncompleted house; rented a house for a visually challenged man whose family threw him out; done a lot of advocacy against domestic violence and abuse."Through her 'Youth to Lead Initiative', a young woman has received GH¢10,000 as startup money for any business of her choice.