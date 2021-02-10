Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stacy Amoateng commissions renovated Lartebiokorshie Grace Library

play videoStacy Amoateng giving a speech at the event

Media mogul Stacy Amoateng has on the occasion of her 40th birthday commissioned the renovated Lartebiokorshie Grace Library in Accra and accordingly handed it over to the Ghana Library Authority.



The commissioning was executed on Monday, February 8, 2021.



In September 2020, Mrs. Amoateng signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Library Authority to resurrect and boost the image of libraries in the country.



The libraries scheduled for renovation included Brong Ahafo Regional Library (Sunyani), Dormaa Distrct Library (Dormaa), Tarawa Library (Western), Volta Regional Library (Ho), Abura Dunkwa Library, Laterbiokoshie Library (Accra), Ashanti Regional Library, Bongo District Library (Upper East), Koforidua Children's Library and Damongo Library.



Having facilitated the renovation of the first edifice, the commissioning was not only to hand over the facility but to reiterate her commitment to achieving the aim of the partnership.



Speaking at the event, Mrs. Amoateng said, “Reading is a very instrumental part of who I am today because I read a lot and I know that reading can push our children to the next level... This generation actually has an advantage because the world has evolved. We have technology so children can still read and learn and use technology to acquire a lot of knowledge.



“We decided to break this project into phases; we decided to tackle phase 1 in a period of five years and in this period, we are hoping that Restoration With Stacy Foundation will be able to bring ten libraries back to speed and make it more attractive to children.”



The celebrated TV presenter was of immense gratitude to her partners for assisting her to give the facility a facelift.



Elikem Tamakloe, a representative of the Ghana Library Authority was equally appreciative of the gesture. He recalled the unimpressive state of the structure before its renovation saying “You needed to have visited this place before today to see what has really gone into making it a place that will invite users to come in… I’d just want to show much appreciation to Restoration With Stacy Foundation for the great work that has been done for us.”



The renovation is estimated to have cost eighty thousand Ghana Cedis.



