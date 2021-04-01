Stacy Amoateng bags TV Development Show Host nomination at Foklex Media Awards

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Multiple award-winning television personality Stacy Amoateng has been nominated in the Television Development Show Host of the Year category of the 2021 Foklex Media Awards.



Mrs. Amoateng's nomination is a recognition of how she has handled 'Restoration with Stacy' as a host within the year under review.



The awards scheme, which seeks to celebrate and reward media personalities for their outstanding achievements announced the nominees for the 10th edition in Accra last Friday.



"God is on the elevation throne. Another nomination. TV Development Show Host - Foklex Media Awards. Let’s do it, family. Let’s keep the vote coming," Mrs. Amoateng remarked in a social media post.



Prior to this, the media mogul had been announced as a nominee for the 2021 Africa Business and Arts Awards. She received two nominations; namely Humanitarian of the Year and Woman of Excellence of the Year.



The 10th edition of Foklex Media Awards is slated for April 24 at the National Theatre, Accra.



