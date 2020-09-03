Entertainment of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Stacy Amoateng, Ghana Library Authority sign MoU

Host of the 'Restoration with Stacy' television show, Stacy Amoateng has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Library Authority.



The MoU, signed on September 2, 2020, is aimed at collaborating and boosting the image of libraries in Ghana.



"This partnership will see some libraries renovated and introduced to edutainment," said Stacy in a social media post. "We will se up entertainment units which will enable children have fun whiles learning. We are also using this partnership to make Readers Clubs very active across Ghana by introducing competitions that will be very compelling."



According to her, the winners of the competitions "will receive scholarship packages, exchange programmes opportunities abroad and cash prizes."



"All these are geared to push children to aim higher to become greater in the future. The first phase of renovations will take place in ten libraries across Ghana," she added.



The libraries are Brong Ahafo Regional Library (Sunyani), Dormaa Distrct Library (Dormaa), Tarawa Library (Western), Volta Regional Library (Ho), Abura Dunkwa Library, Laterbiokoshie Library (Accra), Ashanti Regional Library, Bongo District Library (Upper East), Koforidua Children's Library and Damongo Library.





