Sports betting is a solace point for financially troubled youth – Code Micky

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vlogger Code Micky has defended his decision to promote sports betting stressing that it has the potential of redeeming the youth who are financially handicapped.



In his interview on The Delay Show, Micky said the country's lingering economic crisis frustrates financially disadvantaged youth, and betting seems to provide an avenue for liberation, hence his decision to promote it and also engage in the act for his benefit.



“The hardship is real; so, when there’s a premier league match, it’s a solace point for the youth,” he said. “I’m a street boy and the video content I produce is for the people. It’s not for my benefit. We’re all feeling the heat.”



“When everyone is financially sound, it’s helpful. Why do you think a lot of betting companies are springing up? It’s because there are no options.”



The issue of betting has become a subject of concern with some politicians including Majority Leader in Ghana's Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu asserting that betting makes the youth lazy.



The Suame MP strongly endorsed the Ghana Revenue Authority's (GRA) choice to impose a 10% withholding tax on proceeds generated from both betting and lottery endeavors.



On August 15, 2023, the 10% withholding tax took effect. It followed the government’s decision to amend the Tax Act, therefore, introducing withholding tax on winnings from sports betting and lottery.



The betting industry in Ghana has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, leading to many betting companies setting up shop in the country.



In recent years, sports betting has often divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some quarters highlighting its effects on the youth. Others also believe betting is legal and therefore cannot be described as a bad practice when no laws are broken.











