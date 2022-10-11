Sponsors backed out on me - Jacinta opens up

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Ghanaian stand-up comedian, Jacinta Ocansey, on October 8, pulled off a successful show dubbed 'One-Night Stand' at the National Theatre.



The sold-out event had on board seasonal comedians who delivered crib-cracking performances to the audience who graced the show.



Jacinta amidst the applause has opened up about her ordeal in pulling off the comedy show which has received positive feedback from patronizers.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Doreen Abayaa, the popular female comedian disclosed that her heart got broken when some sponsors backed out at the eleventh hour.



"I had so many down moments especially when sponsorships were backing out and when some of the sponsors promised you and at the last moment, they back out. It was very disheartening but we do am.



"When I was coming down everybody said I need to do the show every year. So okay, we will see how that goes...it involves a lot so I will put myself together and do something better," she told GhanaWeb after the event.



The successful show also witnessed performances from OB Amponsah, Clemento Suarez, Foster Romanus and several others.





