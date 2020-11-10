Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Spend cash of politicians but reject their invitation to violence – Nhyiraba Kojo advises

Nhyiraba Kojo, Musician

With only a few days left for the 2020 December 7 general elections, a lot of politicians are making huge promises amidst the sharing of goodies but Nhyiraba Kojo has a piece of advice for the youth.



The singer known in real life as Rashid Joseph has advised the youth to abstain from any form of electoral violence.



He advised “We’re in an election year and I have this piece of advice for the youth because we’re the ones who engage in electoral violence. God has survived us for all these years and it’s not now that someone would use their ten or twenty cedis to deceive us.



“Even if the person gives you 500 cedis, ask yourself how long you can survive on that money..." he said on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Nhyiraba Kojo advised the youth not to reject cash donations from politicians. To him, they should accept the money but eschew electoral violence.



“It doesn’t mean that you reject the money a politician is giving to you. When a politician gives you money, gladly take it but don’t engage in troubles on their behalf. If they tell you to go seize some ballot boxes or stab someone with a knife, please don’t do it.”



Nhyiraba Kojo said most of the politicians who give money to the youth to engage in electoral violence have their kids schooling abroad so the youth must advise themselves accordingly.



He concluded “Remember that at the end of the day, such politicians will be having their kids schooling abroad so don’t let anyone take you for granted. When they dash you money, take it but don’t let them engage you in electoral malfeasance.”

