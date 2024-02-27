Speak to the bloggers insulting me else I'll collect my properties - Agradaa warns ex-husband

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has warned her ex-husband, Pastor Eric, to deal with the bloggers defaming her on social media.



According to her, she has been subjected to vehement criticism and insults by some bloggers who are spreading the information that she is not the good person she portrays to be in public.



Nana Agradaa, who is upset with the turn of events, warned her ex-husband, Pastor Eric, to call the bloggers defaming her personality to order; otherwise, she will retrieve every property her husband gained out of their marriage.



"I am telling my ex-husband to speak to his bloggers who are hurling insults at me on social media. If he claims to be innocent, he should come out to disassociate himself from the issue publicly; otherwise, I will retrieve all the properties I have given him. I'm very serious about this.



"I didn't want to begrudge you since we divorced, but if you don't take action to resolve the issue, you'll see the bad side of me. I bought the land and built the storey building; if you dare me, I can prove it to you in court," she fumed while speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



Agradaa further rebuffed claims that she does not treat her partners well, a reason why her marriage does not last longer.



"If I maltreat people, especially my husband, why would Asiamah's looks remain the same after our marriage?" she quizzed.



Meanwhile, Pastor Eric has yet to respond to Agradaa's claims about him influencing bloggers to defame him.



