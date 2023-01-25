You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 25Article 1701416

Music of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Disclaimer

Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen

South African musician K.O fingered for stealing beat for Ghanaian artist Reefer

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian Afro-Pop Act Reefer Tym and South African act K.O. Ghanaian Afro-Pop Act Reefer Tym and South African act K.O.

Ghanaian Afro-Pop Act Reefer Tym is in the news for being a victim of copyright as South African act K.O. stole the beat to his song.

Released on April 8th, 2023, “Feeling For You” by Ghanaian act Reefer Tym has been topping charts both on streaming platforms and radio. The song has gone on to become a fan favorite topping numerous charts on local radio all in favor of the young chap.

5 months later on September 16, 2022, South African musician K.O. releases “Sete” with the exact same beat as Reefer Tym's "Feeling For You.

This has raised an internet uproar as fans back Reefer Tym and lambast K.O. for the mishap.

Just like Reefer Tym’s Feeling For You, ‘Sete’ has gone on to break several records on radio, YouTube and a number of other digital streaming platforms.

“SETE sounds exactly the same as this joint ????,” shared @gert_leninja in a widely shared post on Monday evening.

Reefer Tym then Quote Retweeted the post with a clip from Soulja Boy’s infamous Breakfast Club interview in which he claimed Drake had stolen one of his songs:

“He copied my whole f*cken flow, word for word, bar for bar.”

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mubarak

Backbenchers anger, 2024 elections: The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’

Sportsleading sports icon

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

NDC MP ropes Thomas Partey into Haruna Iddrisu removal saga

Businessleading business icon

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Ghana begins receiving payments for reducing carbon emissions in forest landscapes

Africaleading africa news icon

Tanzania's former presidential candidate, Tundu Lissu

Tanzania's former presidential candidate, Tundu Lissu, due to return home

Opinionsleading opinion icon

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

Let us go for early conference to elect our presidential and parliamentary candidates