Entertainment of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sorry for eating fufu with my left hand - Australian High Commissioner

Andrew Barnes eating fufu with his left hand

Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Andrew Barnes has apologized to Ghanaians for using his left hand to eat fufu; a local Ghanaian dish prepared with cassava and plantain.



Andrew Barnes who through his work has sought to integrate himself into the Ghanaian society was offered the meal while on a visit to one of the communities in Sunyani.



Recounting his very first ‘fufu experience’ in an appreciation post on his verified Facebook page, Mr. Barnes said the fufu he ate was prepared by a woman called Safura and served with grasscutter meat and smoked fish.



“Thanks to my new friend Safura in Sunyani, I had my first bushmeat and first homemade-fufu all in one day! Safura made a delicious soup with grasscutter meat and smoked fish. And she served it with pounded fufu made of plantain and cassava,” his post read in part.



However, because he is left-handed Andrew Barnes was seen in a photo that accompanied his post eating with his left hand.



Mr Barnes indicated he did not intend in any way to denigrate the cultural representation of the meal he was served, as he described it as an awkward moment.



“In Indigenous Australia we call bushmeat ‘bush tucker’. My favourite bush tucker is python eggs. The python eggs are traditionally cooked inside the python. We eat the python meat too, but I only like the eggs. Python meat is a bit too stringy because it’s all rib cage…”



“Awkward: I’m left-handed and I used the wrong hand to eat the fufu. Sorry about that.”





Thanks to my new friend Safura in Sunyani, I had my first bushmeat and first homemade-fufu all in one day! Safura made a... Posted by Australian High Commissioner, Ghana on Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.