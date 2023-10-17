‘Sorry but you deserve it’ – Schwarzenegger backs Shatta Wale’s attack on Despite, Fadda Dickson

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Shatta Wale’s outburst at Fadda Dickson and Dr. Kwame Osei Kwame Despite has been widely condemned by a section of the public, but Afia Schwarzenegger thinks otherwise.



According to her, the Dancehall musician shouldn’t be blamed for what she described as venting out his frustrations to people who have long terrorized him in the country.



Afia Schwarzenegger said although she didn't like how events turned out, she solidly supports Shatta Wale's actions.



“Shatta Wale has insulted Fadda Dickson and I am pained, however, do I fault him? No never! People are condemning Shatta for insulting the owners of Despite Media, who should he have insulted? Let’s call a spade a spade. People badmouth Shatta all the time and he has been complaining about it severely. He even channels some of his concerns through his songs.



"I am not condoning the fact that Shatta insulted Despite and Fadda Dickson, but do they deserve it? Yes, they do. They do and it’s on period!” she stated during a TikTok live.



Sharing her thoughts further, Afia Schwarzenegger said she cannot fathom why certain individuals feel as though they are above reproach.



She chided Ghanaians for setting these individuals on a high pedestal but subjected people like herself and Shatta Wale to what she described as constant abuse.



“As for me, I speak the truth even if it is choking me. People don’t like the truth. We have made some people lords in Ghana. People think don’t want to be criticized. Some people act as though they are above the law but for people like me and Shatta Wale, we will always be abused. We will insult you!” she added.



Background



In a quest to lambast Kwasi Aboagye for parading doubts that he wasn’t paid the £80,000 performance fee at the Ghana Music Awards UK, Shatta Wale roped in his employers, Fadda Dickson and Dr. Kwame Osei Despite.



In a live TikTok video, Shatta rained heavy insults at these personalities, however, Kwasi Aboagye insists that he still stands by his words.



The Neat FM broadcaster said his claim was based on thorough fact-checking backed by confirmation from reliable sources.







