Entertainment of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Sony Achiba graduates from Buckinghamshire University in UK

Ghanaian musician Sony Achiba has graduated with a 2nd Class Upper honors in Business Management, a degree course at the Buckinghamshire New University.

The musician who has been a resident of the United Kingdom for a decade now started his degree course in 2018 and completed it in 2022.

In an interview with Blogger AttractiveMustapha, the “Sony maba” hitmaker said his next step is to start his own private business in the UK.

Even though he already has a lot of private businesses in Ghana, he said there is a need to have more in the diaspora.

He also mentioned that he has a passion for teaching in addition to being a businessman so he has quickly enrolled to start a one-year course in Education and Training(DET).

