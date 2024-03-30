Sonnie Badu welcomes 6th child

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has announced the arrival of his sixth child.



According to him, this is his second son.



The singer who announced the news via Instagram said: “Early this morning on Good Friday, God gave me my 6th child, our 2nd son. He extends my legacy on earth; the BADU legacy… Our legacy is the priesthood mandate and the Levite mandate.



"To my dear wife, it was a joy to stand by you as always... To my son, you are here to join your brother; as you both carry the legacy that God has trusted us with. Carry it in the fear of the Lord, and do it in humility and integrity.



"The internet never forgets and so you can always come to this page - when you grow up... I love you, son... Welcome to the world...BABY number 6. #BADU.”



Sonnie Badu's announcement has been met with excitement from celebrities, fans and followers on social media.



Many have taken to the comment section to congratulate the revered minister on the arrival of his sixth child.



