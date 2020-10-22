Music of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: yfmghana.com

‘Son of Africa’ album will establish me on the continent – Kuami Eugene

Musician Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene has indicated that his recently released ‘Son of Africa’ album will make him Africa’s next big artiste.



According to the musician, he seeks to position himself to be accepted in every African home with his new album.



Eugene’s ‘Son of Africa’ album has collaborations from various artistes on the continent and it is believed that this will get massive airplay and attention in diverse African homes.



The musician made this known in an interview on Y107.9FM’s Y Lounge hosted by Akosua Hanson.



“With the Son of Africa album, I want to position myself to be accepted in every African home. Everyone should say this is our son or our brother. Wherever I find myself, I should be seen as a relative”.



When asked about the inspiration behind the album’s cover art, the ‘Open Gate’ singer revealed that it depicted the Prince of Africa look.



“With the cover art, we were going for the whole African look, the Prince of Africa and Prince of Oseikrom look”.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.