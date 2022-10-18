Someone is also richer than you, respect the media – Nana Romeo to Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Radio Presenter, Nana Romeo, has asked Shatta Wale to desist from badmouthing the media, while benefiting from their support at the same time.



According to the Accra FM presenter, the dancehall musician is always found lambasting the Ghanaian media but the same people always promote his events.



Buttressing his points, Nana Romeo cited an example where Shatta’s birthday party was hyped by the media even though he was captured recently throwing jabs at them.



“Someone tell Shatta Wale he should stop playing that game. You cannot sacrifice someone for your fame. You’re always insulting and degrading DJ’s and presenters who usually support you. You look down on their lifestyle and even the sort of clothes and shoes they wear.



"Meanwhile, you need the media in everything you do. Just take a look at your birthday, most of the people that were present were from the media, yet after all this, you turn around and insult them,” Romeo established during his show.



Nana Romeo added that Shatta Wale should be bold enough to stop media houses from playing his songs to prove that he indeed wants to completely cut ties with them.



“If you’re bold enough to insult the media, then you might as well warn them not to play your songs on their radio. You need to issue a directive that any radio station who plays your songs will be sued, so we know how serious you are. Because you insult them but when they show up for your event, you’re happy about it. Also, not every media house needs you,” he added.



He however asked the SM boss to stop parading himself as the richest man there is, adding that there are people wealthier than him.



“You are a big man. Stop doing that. Everyone cannot be rich. Even among the musicians, someone is richer than you. Maybe you want to buy seven houses but someone out there just want to be hiding in his chamber and hall somewhere,” he said.



Watch the video below:











EB/EA