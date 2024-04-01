You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 01Article 1924048

Entertainment of Monday, 1 April 2024

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

Some women tell me they want to sleep with me – Dumelo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (67)

Listen to Article

Actor John Dumelo Actor John Dumelo

Actor John Dumelo has opened up about advances made at him by women.

The actor cum politician was speaking to Joselyn Dumas when he made this known to her.

He said some women come in the guise of wanting a relationship with him, however, some also tell him directly that they want to just sleep with him.

“Some women are forthright with what they want. They will tell you that John this is what I want from you,” he said.

John Dumelo is hoping to be second-time lucky as he contests for the Ayawaso West Wugon seat, against the incumbent Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Comments:
This article has 67 comment(s), give your comment