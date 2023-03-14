Some women are not correct - Ernest Opoku Jnr on why he is still single

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ernest Opoku Jnr. has revealed that he is still single because some women are not suitable for him.



In an interview on Hello FM, he expressed his dissatisfaction with some of the women he has met, claiming that they are right for him.



He emphasized that he is looking for a woman who is not only beautiful but also has good character and values.



According to the musician, finding a suitable partner has been a challenge for him, but he is optimistic that he will find the right person.



"Sorry to say, but some of the women are not correct. I am still praying for God to give me my partner, and I can finally say that with this woman, I am going to stay with her seriously. I am still praying," Opoku stated during the interview.



Opoku is known for his soulful gospel songs and has won many hearts with his performance and is highly respected in the Ghanaian music industry.



His statement on the difficulty of finding a suitable partner has sparked discussions among fans and followers, with many sharing their opinions on the matter.





ADA/BB