Some top actors said no to my TV series; I was ready to pay them any amount – Lilwin reveals

Resourceful Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, well known as Lilwin, has revealed some of his colleagues declined to accept a role in his ‘Cocoa Season’ TV Series.



He told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show that despite his readiness to pay them, they refused his proposal.



The popular actor cum musician indicated that he treats business as a business adding that there is nothing like a friend when it’s business time.



Lilwin said he was ready to pay any amount if they accepted to be part of the characters for the series.



According to him, these actors are well known in the Ghanaian movie scene.



He hinted that the majority of them reside in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti Region.



However, Lilwin posited this did not discourage him to do what he envisaged.



He also thanked all those who accepted his calls and made time to appear in the much-anticipated TV Series-Cocoa Season.



Watch Lilwin’s full interview with ZionFelix below.





