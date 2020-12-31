Entertainment of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Some relationships will only help you discover new restaurants - Juliet Ibrahim

Sharing her short opinion about relationships, Juliet Ibrahim wrote on her Instagram page that not all relationships will lead to marriage.



She indicated that some relationships will be an avenue for people to discover new restaurants.



“Not all relationships will lead to marriage, some will only help you discover new restaurants,” Juliet Ibrahim wrote on social media





Juliet Ibrahim’s relationship and marriage life have in series of circumstances hit the net and as a result, many are wondering if that could be the reason why she created the post.





Earlier, some of her industry colleagues have criticized her for forcing her way into the next available relationship rather than focusing on healing from previous ones.



