Some record labels are suffering despite having ‘big names’ – Mr. Drew

Entertainment of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Mr. Drew, has averred that some record labels in Ghana are struggling in spite of having a flourishing outlook.



Drew blamed the development on a lack of investment, adding that some artistes usually fund their projects from their own pocket.



He said some record labels in Ghana have been hit with dire hardships to the extent they struggle to promote just a track.



He made these statements while praising the likes of Stonebwoy and Sarkodie who have recently been actively promoting their albums and embarking on world tours.



In an exclusive interview on GhanaWebTV’s Talkertainment, hosted by Elsie Lamar, Drew highlighted,



“As artistes or record labels, how much do we even spend on a single, talk of an album? Even some of the labels are suffering in Ghana. Some just have the name but are not doing much.”



Mr. Drew however established that one of the ways to resolve such an issue is by attracting a lot of investors into the music industry.



He added that once there are investors ‘pumping monies’ into artistes’ projects, the trend of fighting for spots or sabotaging each other for an opportunity will also cease.



“It all boils down to the money. If investment is being done right, and a lot of investors are coming in, why not? Everybody will be okay and nobody will fight for a spot. Today, the resources aren’t many so even if someone get’s a spot, they don’t recommend others. They will damage the others and it is not their fault. The resources are small and everybody is going for it,” he observed.



Asked how much artistes usually spend to promote their projects, the 'Mood' hitmaker expressed,



"Artistes usually spend as much as $100,000 on projects."















