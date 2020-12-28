Entertainment of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Some people wanted you dead - Proph Ako-Nai prophecy to Hannah Marfo

play videoGospel musician, Hannah Marfo

It was a moment of restoration and possessing what really belongs to her with faith.



After her song ministration at the Love Chapel International, veteran gospel musician, Hannah Marfo received an affirmed prophecy from Prophet Ebenezer Akonai that in the coming year 2021, she would once again stand out and be heard across nations through her music for people to be blessed and touched.



As a result of that, her finances would be restored in many folds. The man of God then declared that every machination orchestrated against her by some people to take life away from her has ended by the power of prayer.



A congregational prayer was then said for the veteran musician with many thanking God for her life.



Watch video below:





