Some people come into your life to use you - Efya laments after realisation

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Top Ghanaian songstress, Efya Nokturnal has expressed her frustration at the toxic relationships and fake friends in her life.



She stated that some individuals enter one's life with the sole intention of using them for personal gain.



Sharing this in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, the “Best in Me” hitmaker said that people she thought were part of her close circle harboured negativity and ill intentions behind her back.



She further disclosed that these individuals put on a facade of loyalty and friendship when in her presence but engage in backbiting and betrayal.



She added that this realization has made her more aware of the people in her life and said she would move on with more caution in the future.



“It took me a while to realize that some people come into your life to USE YOU..!!! Damn!! They hate u.. but they stay cos of what they can get from u.. they talking shit behind your back when u ain’t there n kiss ur ass when u there … yeah.. and they swear they GENG …I know this now… EYE CLEAR…WE MOVE!!!!!! “ she said.



Fans and followers flooded the comments section with messages of support for Efya, commending her for speaking out and encouraging others to be vigilant in identifying true friends.



