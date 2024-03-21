Some of you have fought on social media for this - Asantewaa speaks after pregnancy

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Ghanaian socialite and TikTok influencer, Martina Dwamena popularly known as Asantewaa, has spoken after she confirmed rumours about her pregnancy in a series of photos and videos.



She expressed her utmost appreciation to her fans who have been fighting on her behalf on social media when she was attacked for not giving birth after her marriage.



The TikToker indicated that the criticisms that were directed at her while she had not gotten pregnant did not affect her in any way because she knew the right time would come for her to give birth.



“Some of you have been fighting in the comment sections with your weapons and I appreciate it. I know some of you really fought for this baby before it landed. In all that [criticisms] I did not really change.



"I have been given some drugs to take for the period of my pregnancy and I am doing as prescribed,” she said while speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



TikToker, Asantewaa finally confirmed rumours that she was pregnant in the United States.



Asantewaa was said to be pregnant in October 2023. This was despite her breaking down in a post, addressing trolls who accused her of being barren.



Later on in December 2023, Ghanaian TikToker Obaa Cee announced that Asantewaa had given birth in the United States on the third of that month.



However, Cee's claim was denied by her [Asantewaa's] brother and other individuals close to Asantewaa.



Fast-forward to March 2024, Asantewaa herself confirmed the pregnancy rumours.



In a post on her official Instagram handle on March 20, 2024, Asantewaa shared some pictures of herself heavily pregnant as she participated in a photo shoot to capture the moment.



Her post bore the caption, “Two beautiful hearts beating as one.”



Blogger GhKwaku also shared a video of Asantewaa heavily pregnant at a photo studio.



The development was met with congratulations and well wishes from fans, followers, and colleagues who have congratulated her on her upcoming bundle of joy.



Some netizens, however, expressed scepticism, with one alleging that she might be doing it for clout.



