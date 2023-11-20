Some of our leaders don’t have emails, they recently learnt how to write their names - A Plus on FDA alcohol ban

Entertainment of Monday, 20 November 2023

A Plus has slammed individuals propagating the narrative that alcohol advertisement by celebrities could negatively impact the youth.



His statement is in reaction to the Food and Drug Authority’s guideline that boldly states; "No well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertising".



The FDA has since contended that their guideline which is currently been challenged in court, is necessary to stop minors from being hooked to alcohol due to the influence of celebrities.



"No well-known individual or professional may be utilised in advertising for alcoholic beverages; this is against the 1992 Constitution's provisions 17(1) and 17 (2). Articles 17(1) and 17 (2) of the 1992 Constitution guarantee quality before the law and prohibit discrimination against persons on grounds of social or economic status, occupation, among others, and consequently null, void, and unenforceable," parts of the FDA guidelines read.



However, A Plus has wondered why some of the individuals calling the shots are still championing primitive narratives such as banning alcohol advertisement in this 21st century.



Stating further, he claimed that the country is being governed by individuals who are not interested in evolving, adding that the current crop of youth are even more advanced in thinking and abreast with new systems.



“The world has gone ahead of those governing the country. Some of the people ruling this country do not even have email addresses. Some of them too do not know how to write their names. Some of them recently learnt how to write their names. The Gen Zs are thinking faster than these so-called officials,” he expressed.



Celebrities challenge the FDA Alcohol ban



More Ghanaian celebrities and showbiz stakeholders are contending against the FDA’s ban on alcohol advertisement which has been brought before the Supreme Court.



The likes of Sarkodie, Bullet, among others, were earlier in court to witness the trial of the case which has been adjourned to January 17, 2024.



The case was filed by Mark Darlington Osae, Manager of Hiplife artistes -Reggie ‘N’ Bollie, and Skrewfaze.



It is the case of the plaintiff that the guideline by the FDA is unconstitutional as it violated the right against discrimination as guaranteed by Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution.



Article 17(1) of the Constitution stipulates that all persons shall be equal before the law, while Article 17(2) states that “a person shall not be discriminated on grounds of gender, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed or social or economic status”.



Watch the video below:





