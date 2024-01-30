Some 'miracles' in churches are rather entertainment, not music - Kwesi Ernest replies Eastwood Anaba

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel music producer and the CEO of Media Excel Productions, Kwesi Ernest has reacted to comments made by Reverend Eastwood Anaba, the founder and president of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, who expressed concern about the excessive focus on entertainment in churches.



According to him, music in church is a form of worship, not entertainment.



In a video that surfaced online, Reverend Anaba criticized the trend where churches rely on music, dance, and comedy to attract and retain congregants, instead of preaching the word of God and ministering healing and salvation.



He said that many churches would die if they removed the musical instruments and the entertainment from their services.



Kwesi Ernest, however, disagreed with Reverend Anaba's assertion.



In an interview on Hitz FM on January 30, Kwesi Ernest said that music is a vital part of worship.



He described music as a divine gift that allows people to commune with God, speak to God through their praises, and thank God for his goodness.



“It will be difficult for me to accept the man of God's assertion that music which is being performed, or musical activities that have been performed in churches can be referred to as entertainment.



“There are a lot of people in Ghana here who will never miss worship sessions in churches because people need an opportunity to commune with God. People need an opportunity to speak to God through their praises. People need an opportunity to thank God,” he said.



He said that he would rather believe that the reverend was referring to the antics claimed to be miracles displayed in some churches, as entertainment.



“Maybe the Man of God was referring to the comedy exhibited in churches where pastors are having passports removed from their shoes, pressing people's breasts and claiming to enlarge men's private parts.



“These are actually things that people go to National Theatre to go and act in broad day life for us to pay money to go and watch. That is entertainment,” he said.



