Some male artistes ask for sexual favours in exchange for collaborations - Wendy Shay

Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay has shared her views on the difficulties that female musicians face in the male-dominated music industry in Ghana.



In an interview on the New Day show on TV3 on March 8, 2024, Wendy Shay said that women, who tend to have more needs than men, are often ignored and rejected by the industry.



According to her, many female musicians lack investors and opportunities, and they also face discrimination and harassment from their male colleagues.



“This is a male-dominated industry where women are mostly overlooked, and there is this stereotype that makes women feel rejected. And the funny thing is, it's not even just we not having investors in the industry, we get rejected by our male counterparts,” she said.



Wendy Shay added that some male artistes often demand sexual favours from female entertainers in exchange for collaborations.



“Sometimes when we want to have a feature, you see them do it for normal male upcoming artistes. But let's say an established female artistes would like to have a feature from another male artistes, they want to be sexual,” she said.



She said that these are some of the things that women have to endure in the industry, adding that she wants to see more respect and support for female musicians.



