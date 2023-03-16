Some instrumentalists support the church by playing for free - George Gogoe

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 March 2023

George Gogoe, the leader of Fra!, a contemporary Ghanaian music band has explained that agreeing to play for free in a church on Sundays and at any other event comes as a personal decision.



He noted that instrumentalists who are church workers have various agreements.



There are those who charge for their services and others who willingly serve the church with their talent.



No matter the case, the efforts of these men and women can not be overlooked.



Speaking in an interview on GhanaWeb TV's Talkertainment with Paula Amma Broni, the band leader noted that his team believes that playing for free is their small way of supporting their church.



"It depends on your personal arrangement or agreement with the church. Some people play for free and others get paid. I think it is a personal decision, people decide just to play to help the church for God and others see it as a business but for us, we play in church just to support the church," he explained.



