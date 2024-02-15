Some election prophecies about Ghana are 'stomach-directed' – Gospel Musician

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Prophet Joseph Atarah, popularly known in the Ghanaian gospel music scene as ‘The Singing Prophet,’ has said some prophecies about the outcome of elections are “stomach-directed”.



He disclosed in an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast.



“There are some people who have not received any election outcome prophecy from God but because of their stomach and what they’ll eat so they say certain things," he submitted.



The general overseer and leader of Believers Grace Ministry International stated that some of those who prophesy about who wins an election are counterfeit.



“Sometimes just like the way we have counterfeit items and original items, it’s the same way that we also have counterfeit prophecies about elections in Ghana,” he added.



The ‘Meye Obi’ crooner claimed that some people make money from prophesying about elections.



“They know that when they prophesy about the outcome of the elections or certain personalities, some money will come from there, so, they just prophesy anyhow,” he fumed.