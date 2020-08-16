Entertainment of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Some artistes cannot be managed – Mike 2

Ghanaian media personality Michael Boateng known by most as Mike 2 has asserted that some Ghanaian musicians can never be managed by anyone, no matter their (management) expertise.



According to him, the ‘I am a big brand’ mentality makes it impossible for such artistes to humble themsleves and receive directions from their manager or management team.



Speaking in a discussion on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ with Doctar Cann, the radio host noted, “There are some people who simply cannot be managed. Just like how some men and women cannot be married, the same goes for some artistes. They cannot be managed because of their attitude.”



He reiterated that some artistes think they are above their managers and that is the sad reality of the Ghanaian music industry.



Mike 2 indicated that musicians like Kwabena Kwabena and Stonebwoy are typical examples of artistes who are difficult and cannot be managed by anyone.



On his authority, if artiste management teams are given the respect they deserve and artistes, no matter how ‘big’ they think their brands are submit themselves to professional direction, the Ghanaian music industry will grow more.

