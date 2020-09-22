Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: GH Base

Some artistes are pestering me with money for beef – Wendy Shay reveals

Musician Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay says she is being pestered left right centre by some industry players who have money in their hand for her in return for beef.



According to her, after ignoring their shades, criticism and banters, these artistes’ insatiable desire for attention and fame has driven them to want to pay for a musical scuffle.



Revealing this on her Twitter timeline, Wendy Shay said there is no shortcut in the music industry thus those after her with money for attention should stop fooling and work hard.



"So this Artiste has been shading me left and right I no mind them ,now they want to pay me to beef with them for attention Wow What has happened to hardwork?? Listen very carefully ,there’s no shortcut to success in this Music Industry …so work hard and stop fooling! #HIT





