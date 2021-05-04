Some Ghanaians are waiting for me to fail – Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene says he is deliberately giving his 101 percent so he does not give any satisfaction to his detractors.



The artiste who has been releasing non-stop hits and collaborating with various artistes this year says “I am deliberately killing everything I do”.



Speaking in an interview with Brown Berry on Y107.9FM’s Ryse N Shyne show, the ‘Roskstar’ intimated, “I have to put in more effort now because in Ghana, the bigger you get, the harder it gets for you to do the job”.



The ‘Angela’ hitmaker furthered that Ghanaians always support up-and-coming artistes but immediately they (artistes) start doing well for themselves, the support narrative changes.



“People will now be waiting for you to fall when you get to the top. Someone will tell you you’re not going to be at the top forever. They are all simply waiting for you to fail and that is why I deliberately need to work harder all the time," he noted.



Kuami Eugene is out with a new single dubbed ‘Dollar on You’. The song talks about what different parties on board every partnership to make it work.