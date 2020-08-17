Some 3 surprises at Sarkodie’s ‘Black love’ virtual concert

Entertainment of Monday, 17 August 2020

Aside from the fact that the concert was viewed by a whopping 1.5 million viewers alongside the display of spectacular performances, good lightening, sound and so on, there were some other things that couldn’t have gone unnoticed at Sarkodie’s virtual concert which took place on Sunday August 16, 2020.



The concert dubbed ‘Black Love’ which was held at the Black Stars square featured talents such as King Promise, Kidi, Efya, Sista Afia and legends, Yaw Sarpong and Amakye Dede.



GhanaWeb takes you through the list of surprises at Sarkodie’s ‘Black love’ virtual concert



Sarkodie’s opening performance



The award-winning rapper perched close to the Black Star for his opening act. Comments begun flooding social media platforms and consequently attracted millions of viewers – a development that crashed the hosting website. The traffic was simply overwhelming!







Sarkodie’s performance with Shatta Wale



They used to be buddies until Sarkodie released ‘Advice’ in 2018. The song was a direct attack on Shatta Wale who had on countless occasions poked Sarkodie.



The two however smoked the peace pipe on Sakodie’s birthday and cemented the reconciliation with a performance at the concert.







Sarkodie playing the piano







Many were surprised to see this side of the rapper. Immediately after his performance with King Promise, Sarkodie decided to display his skills on the keyboard which left many viewers astonished.





