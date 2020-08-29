Entertainment of Saturday, 29 August 2020

‘Solid!’ - Twitter users react to Eno Barony’s performance at 2020 VGMA

play videoEno Barony performed yesterday at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Eno Barony was arguably the best performer on day one of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) weekend, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre.



The rapper put up an amazing performance that has been applauded by all who watched the ceremony.



She dropped bars, after bars, after bars, for about two minutes on the stage.



Many also indicated that her performance has established her as the best female rapper in Ghana.



Here are the reactions to Eno’s performance:





Solid solid performance from Eno..standard one for the international view #VGMA21 — frimpong benny (@frimpong30) August 28, 2020

Naaah Eno Barony dey rap ???????????? #VGMA21 Kaish this is dope to watch — ????????Mempeasem President ???? (@AsieduMends) August 28, 2020

Charley Eno dey rap no cap...

No miming... ????????????

Heat this????????????????????????#VGMA21 — Papae (@AkwasiPae) August 28, 2020

Eno is The Best Female Rapper Of All time Ngl #VGMA21 — ABOA B? A? N? K? U? ???????????????????? (@Aboa_Banku) August 28, 2020

