‘Solid!’ - Twitter users react to Eno Barony’s performance at 2020 VGMA

Eno Barony was arguably the best performer on day one of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) weekend, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The rapper put up an amazing performance that has been applauded by all who watched the ceremony.

She dropped bars, after bars, after bars, for about two minutes on the stage.

Many also indicated that her performance has established her as the best female rapper in Ghana.

Here are the reactions to Eno’s performance:















