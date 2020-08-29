‘Solid!’ - Twitter users react to Eno Barony’s performance at 2020 VGMA

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 August 2020
Source: kuulpeeps.com
Eno Barony was arguably the best performer on day one of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) weekend, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre.
The rapper put up an amazing performance that has been applauded by all who watched the ceremony.
She dropped bars, after bars, after bars, for about two minutes on the stage.
Many also indicated that her performance has established her as the best female rapper in Ghana.
Here are the reactions to Eno’s performance:
Solid solid performance from Eno..standard one for the international view #VGMA21— frimpong benny (@frimpong30) August 28, 2020
Chaley Eno Barony be underrated! Shoddy dey rap!!!! #VGMA21 #VGMA2020— Dickson ???????????? ? (@beardambassador) August 28, 2020
herhhh...Eno dey rap???????????? #VGMA21— Kwame Thanos???? (@_kayjay) August 28, 2020
Naaah Eno Barony dey rap ???????????? #VGMA21 Kaish this is dope to watch— ????????Mempeasem President ???? (@AsieduMends) August 28, 2020
Charley Eno dey rap no cap...— Papae (@AkwasiPae) August 28, 2020
No miming... ????????????
Heat this????????????????????????#VGMA21
Eno is The Best Female Rapper Of All time Ngl #VGMA21— ABOA B? A? N? K? U? ???????????????????? (@Aboa_Banku) August 28, 2020
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.