Entertainment of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Soldier man uses rap to promote peace ahead of 2020 elections

play videoBlakk is out with a peace song

As the nation gears up for its eighth election under the fourth republic, the calls for peace before, during, and after the elections have intensified.



The message of peace can’t be over-emphasized in this season and Ghanaians particularly the youth have been encouraged to resist any attempt to engage violence in the upcoming elections.



One of the institutions that will ensure that peace prevails in the country is the Ghana Armed Forces and an officer of the army through a rap song is preaching the message of peace.



Kofi Blakk as he is popularly known has a released a track titled “One Ghana” which features JoeGod in which he spreads the message of peace and the need for Ghanaians to come out of the 2020 elections with a united front.



Having served on a few peacekeeping missions in some countries, Blakk uses his experience to warn Ghanaians about the devastating effects of war.



He also reminded the youth to be mindful of the fact that most of the politicians will not recruit their family members to orchestrate the violence they may engage them to orchestrate.



Kofi Blakk conceded that there may be some level of hardship in the country, however peace and unity is the best way to keep the country going.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.