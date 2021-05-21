You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 21Article 1266751

Music of Friday, 21 May 2021

Softboi’s new solo effort ‘Owo’ is a certified party cracker

Official artwork for the project Official artwork for the project

KMG Music front runner, Softboi, sets the weeks tone right with a flavorful new single poised to grace the airwaves.

Conveniently titled ‘Owo’, the Nigerian star entertains on a dynamic, Tuzi Beat instrumental, crooning about the moola - owo, as he paints a vivid picture of his enviable lifestyle. Beyond his money-fueled frolics, however, lies Softboi’s knack for compelling vocals and lyrics; both of which are delivered in fiery bursts of pidgin and Yoruba, a combo that never fails to ignite.

The satisfaction from ‘Owo’ is simply arresting, with the artist uniquely drenching the song in that all-familiar Nigerian goodness many can’t get enough of.



‘Owo’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide   here

