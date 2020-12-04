Entertainment of Friday, 4 December 2020

Socrate Safo spotted sharing NPP nose masks in traffic

play videoSocrate Safo is a Ghanaian director, filmmaker

The stakes are very high and no ‘political animal’ is leaving the stones unturned in the upcoming December 7 election, one person who is hopeful for victory is Ghanaian director, filmmaker, Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture Ghana and NPP sympathiser, Socrate Sarfo.



The moviemaker was seen today, Friday 4th December at the Abeka Junction traffic busily running and sharing NPP nose masks to passengers in vehicles, ironically Socrate was seen without a nose mask.



Socrate quickly run and gave one of the NPP nose masks to NDC sympathiser, Bullgod upon chancing on him and in a heartily chat, asserted that the reason for him giving the artiste manager the nose mask is to prevent him from contracting the coronavirus.



Watch the video below:





