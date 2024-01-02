Social media users spot similarity between EL's 'Koko' and Dadju's 'Kitoko'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A song by Congolese-French singer, Dadju, has sparked controversy on social media for its resemblance to a song by Ghanaian rapper, EL.



The song, titled Kitoko, was released in 2018 and became popular on Tiktok among francophone African users.



However, some Ghanaians noticed that the song sounded very much like EL's 'Koko,' which came out in 2016.



The song, which is sung in French, has the same melody and rhythm as EL's Koko, which is sung in Twi and English.



The song also has a similar theme of praising a beautiful woman.



The song has 14 million views on YouTube, while EL's Koko has 4 million views.



Some netizens have suggested that Dadju might have sampled EL's song with his consent, while others have accused him of plagiarism.



Neither EL nor Dadju have respond to the issue yet.





EL released ‘Koko’ 8 years ago……. dadju released Kitoko 6years ago.. maybe he sampled and got the clearance maybe he no get am.. … his version has 14Milliom views EL’s has 4.4 Million views https://t.co/pUYWisww9H pic.twitter.com/MYRZNlFlzv — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) January 2, 2024

My guy @ELgh_ 200 thousand Ghana cedis lawsuit you dey sit top nu oo… and trust me you will win simple. They put the evidence out themselves.happy new year — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) January 2, 2024

????????‍????????????: TikTok is an interesting app. I’m yet to read a paper on how it’s able to make past songs relevant in today’s conversations.



Anyways, the song used in the lady’s TikTok video below is ‘Kitoko’ by @Dadju released in 2017; a remix(according to him) of @ELgh_’s ‘Koko’… https://t.co/vMXxHKnS8B pic.twitter.com/iWwYHlzh3e — Ölele | DTS????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) January 2, 2024

ID/AE